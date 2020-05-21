Swara Bhasker’s Mom Fractures Her Shoulder, Actress Travels From Mumbai To Delhi

A worried Swara Bhasker, who was staying in Mumbai, travelled via road to Delhi to see her injured mother, Ira Bhasker, who fell down and fractured her shoulder last week. Swara drove along with her cook and five pets and took two days to reach Delhi.

While speaking to TOI, Swara said, "It was quite a task because I had to close my Mumbai house down and had to travel with my five pets. Three adult cats, one kitten (who has died now), my pet dog, and my cook. It was a long journey - a 14-hour drive from Mumbai to Udaipur, an overnight stay in Udaipur, and then 10 hours more from Udaipur to Delhi. It was quite a saga but luckily, my pets are well-behaved and we managed."

Swara made sure to take authorities' permission and also kept herself in isolation after reaching Delhi. "I've gone through the necessary self-isolation and home quarantine protocols," said Bhasker.

Currently, Swara is happy to reunite with her family and is grateful that she was allowed to travel amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood Celebs Condemn 'Barbaric' Palghar Mob Lynching Incident

The Raanjhanaa actress said, "I didn't tell my parents as I knew they'd be worried and so when I arrived in Delhi, they were both taken totally by surprise. I am so glad to be with them and be able to help my mom a bit. I'm useless in the kitchen but I help my mother to comb her hair and change clothes."

Speaking about her mom's fracture, Swara shared, "It is a fracture of the collarbone, so her whole torso is in a brace and she has to keep her right hand and right side of the torso immobilised."

We wish a speedy recovery to Swara's mom.