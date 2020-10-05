veteran-actor-vishal-anand-breathes-his-last-due-to-prolonged-illness

Veteran actor Vishal Anand, whose real name is Bhishmam Kohli, breathed his last on October 4, due to prolonged illness. He was known for his role in 1976's Chalte Chalte, where he had starred opposite actress Simi Garewal. He had starred in eleven films in his career, and also donned the hat of director and producer for some of his films.

Vishal appeared in films like Hamara Adhikar, Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa, Taxi Driver, Intezaar, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Chalte Chalte, Dil Se Mile Dil, Kismet and Maine Jeena Sikh Liya.

Not many of you know that actor Purab Kohli is related to Vishal Anand. He is his nephew.

May his soul rest in peace.

