Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Dr Sudhir Gupta's Chat From August Raises Doubts Over Suicide Theory

Ever since Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS said that Sushant Singh Rajput indeed died by suicide, it has left not only the deceased actor's family disturbed, but also his fans. On October 3, Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS claimed in his report to the CBI that "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased." Needless to say that this has only caused a stir among SSR's fans. Among all the hullabaloo around the report submitted to the CBI by the team of forensic doctors, Republic TV's head Arnab Goswami claimed to expose Dr Sudhir Gupta.

Arnab said, "Sudhir Gupta has been in an inexplicable hurry to declare the case a suicide. Is there pressure on them? Are they responding to pressure? What happened to the professional examination of the facts which we were promised, when cross-examination of the witness and custodial detention has not happened, when the Disha Salian case is not being opened up, when Siddharth Pithani is not being taken into custody. When there is no approval, the 164 statements have not been taken, when CBI is not been allowed to even literally start its work, because it's been kept pending by AIIMS for almost 2-3 weeks, then how is it?' people asked me, that the AIIMS has decided and announced that it is a case of simple suicide?" (sic)

Arnab further added, "We are going to put out the final fact, recordings, tapes, and I can't say more at this stage because I know who our enemies are. But we are going to put out the final proof in this matter. So this can go across to all our supporters and viewers. Don't get disheartened."

Now, the channel has broadcasted Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22, which completely contradict his views now. On August 22, Gupta had told Republic TV's Prakash Singh, "Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore."

Republic Media Network also revealed their WhatsApp chat with Dr Sudhir Gupta from August 11, wherein he had raised some questions like, "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" (sic)

It is yet to be seen how Dr Sudhir Gupta would react to his previous chat or statement.