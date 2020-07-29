Vidyut Jammwal On Being Miffed With Disney+ Hotstar For Not Inviting Him To Digital Press Conference

About a month ago, when the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar snubbed actor Vidyut Jammwal ahead of his film Khuda Haafiz's release, the actor had openly criticised their move on his Twitter handle. Vidyut had tweeted, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." Apart from Vidyut's Khuda Haafiz, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase was also snubbed by the streaming platform.

Vidyut Jammwal Hates Being Compared To Other Action Stars: I Am The Top Action Star In The World

Now, while speaking to a leading daily, Vidyut opened up about the discrimination and said, "I read about the release and when I realised we weren't invited, the first thought in my head was the question I tweeted, verbatim. Disney did not reach out to me in context to why and what but I must tell you that the country reached out to me and that is a bigger achievement than anything else. The response was amazing. I felt very proud of the fact that people have belief in me. That's more important than anything else," he told Hindustan Times.

In the same interview, Vidyut shared his opinion on the ongoing insider-outsider debate, which has become a hot topic of discussion after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vidyut, who made a name for himself without having any godfather in the film industry, admitted that it is indeed very tough for the outsiders to make it big in Bollywood. Giving a sneak-peek into his non-filmy background, Vidyut said that his father was in the Indian Army, and he has grown up in an army environment. He didn't know anything about the industry, and the only thing he knew was the craft that he had, which is training in martial arts- kalaripayattu.

"I came with an ambition like that. I started doing very imperceptible roles in films, I worked as a stunt guy. For me, it was only about that and I am still on that path. Nothing can deter me. About the insider-outsider debate, yes, of course, it is a different world altogether but you need to be ready for this world," asserted Jammwal.

For the unversed, Khuda Haafiz will release on August 14, 2020.