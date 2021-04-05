Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Schools Media For Mispronouncing Her Name, Says Its 'Eye-Ra'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram account to school people on how to pronounce her name the right way. The star kid is done with people pronouncing her name the wrong way. Expressing her irritation, she revealed her name is not Ira, but 'Eye-ra'.

In the clip, Ira can also be seen calling out media outlets and reporters for the incorrect pronouncing of her name. She revealed that her friends are making fun of her because of the same. Ira went on to share that there will be a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone who calls her by the wrong name including media personals.

Ira said, "My friends are teasing me because everyone is calling 'Ira'. My name is 'Eye-ra'. And if anyone calls me Ira, they have to put Rs 5000 in the swear jar and at the end of every month or year, I will donate that money. Everyone including news, press, my name is EYE-RA." She captioned the post as, "Ira. Eye-ra. Nothing else. #enoughisenough #swearjar."

Goofing around, some celebs also took to the post to tease the star kid. Fatima Sana Shaikh took to the comments section and wrote, "Hiiii eeeerrrraaaaa. Oops! " Actor Gulshan Devaiah also left a comment saying, "Eeeeraaaa!! There ! Where can I pay ?"

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's daughter Reena just shared laughing emojis and added, "See me soon!!!❤️"

Ira has been making headlines for quite some time now. Last year, on World Mental Health Day, Ira revealed that she has been suffering from clinical depression. However, she revealed that he has been working on it and has been feeling well. Ira, since decided to help spread more awareness about mental health.

On the work front, last year Ira also made her directorial debut with the stage production titled, Euripides' Medea. According to reports, the play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. It starred her brother Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

