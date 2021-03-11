Junaid Khan's Body Transformation Has Shocked Netizens; Take A Look At His Rare Old Pics With Ira & Aamir Khan

Junaid Is Often Spotted With Family At Events

A source present when the paparazzi spotted the star kid, said, "Junaid was surprisingly unrecognisable until his father asked him to join them for the picture. If he hadn't done that and pulled down his mask, no one would realise that the guy with Aamir was actually Junaid. Physically, he has transformed!"

Ira & Junaid Celebrating Eid With Imran Khan

Junaid began shooting for his first film in February 2020. Ira had shared a special note for him on Instagram wishing him luck. She wrote, "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

Junaid's Debut Film Is Directed By Sidharth P Malhotra

According to a Mid-Day report, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with Maharaja. The film directed by Sidharth P Malhotra will be based on 1862's Maharaj Libel Case. Junaid reportedly will be seen playing a character called Karsandas Mulji.

Aamir With Ira & Junaid Amid Shooting Of Mangal Pandey (2005)

Notably, Junaid and Ira are Aamir's children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Aamir also has a nine-year-old son Azad with wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.