Junaid Khan's Body Transformation Has Shocked Netizens; Take A Look At His Rare Old Pics With Ira & Aamir Khan
Earlier this week, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan went unrecognisable when spotted with the former and sister Ira Khan. Junaid who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut had surprised fans with his body transformation.
Junaid who has been doing theatre for three years now, has been in the public eye as a star kid. Apart from getting clicked with his father, Junaid has also been seen with other Bollywood stars. He had also assisted Rajkumar Hirani on Aamir Khan's film PK.
Every since Junaid was spotted recently, Aamir's fans have been sharing old pictures of his son on social media. After comparing, many fans are shocked by the transformation. Take a look at some of the rare photos,
Junaid Is Often Spotted With Family At Events
A source present when the paparazzi spotted the star kid, said, "Junaid was surprisingly unrecognisable until his father asked him to join them for the picture. If he hadn't done that and pulled down his mask, no one would realise that the guy with Aamir was actually Junaid. Physically, he has transformed!"
Ira & Junaid Celebrating Eid With Imran Khan
Junaid began shooting for his first film in February 2020. Ira had shared a special note for him on Instagram wishing him luck. She wrote, "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."
Junaid's Debut Film Is Directed By Sidharth P Malhotra
According to a Mid-Day report, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with Maharaja. The film directed by Sidharth P Malhotra will be based on 1862's Maharaj Libel Case. Junaid reportedly will be seen playing a character called Karsandas Mulji.
Aamir With Ira & Junaid Amid Shooting Of Mangal Pandey (2005)
Notably, Junaid and Ira are Aamir's children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Aamir also has a nine-year-old son Azad with wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.
