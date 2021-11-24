Aanand L Rai: Sara Ali Khan Is Like A Cracker In Atrangi Re; The Film Is More Than Just A Love Triangle

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai could not stop boasting about actress Sara Ali Khan who is the lead actress in his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Apart f rom her, the film also casts Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Rai opened up about pulling a casting coup and how Sara has evolved as an actress.

Aanand L Rai Breaks His Silence On Criticism Over Atrangi Re's Casting; 'We Have A Habit Of Judging People'

While speaking to Times Of India, Aanand said that he wanted a girl who goes all out in real life too, and someone who could hide her nervousness with her confidence. Luckily, he found all those qualities in Sara. He believes that Sara is one of the finest among the young breed of actors. She has the guts, and even if she falters, she will come up with something else very soon.

"Woh bohut khul kar hasti hai, aur bohot kam logon ko aisa aata hai. She is like a cracker in the film. I wanted that kind of energy for the character of Rinku. Atrangi Re was only possible with this set of people. They helped me narrate this beautiful tale, which is way too deep. The film is more than just a love triangle," added the Zero director.

When asked about what happened when the Atrangi Re cast got together on set, Rai said that there was an instant chemistry when the trio came on the set! They behaved exactly like what happens when protons, neutrons and electrons come together.

"All three of them have a certain madness and an emotional quotient attached to them. Their energies were so opposite, I guess that's why they even got attracted to each other so much," asserted Rai.