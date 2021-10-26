Aayush Sharma Reveals He Was Scared To Punch Salman Khan In Antim; 'I Started Getting Palpitations'

The much anticipated trailer of Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth was unveiled on Monday (October 26). One of the highlights of the sneak-peek are the confrontation scenes between Salman and Aayush who are pitted opposite each other in the film which marks their first collaboration together.

However, you would be surprised to know that the latter was afraid of punching the superstar in the action thriller! Sharma made this revelation while speaking at the trailer launch event of the film. He said that he was afraid of punching Salman in the movie and was ready to run if things went sideways.

When he was asked if he was scared to throw a punch at Salman, Aayush said, "Sir, maine side mein bola tha, 'Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga' (I already made preparations and said, 'Keep the car ready. If, by mistake, I end up hitting him, I will run and sit in the car')."

Hearing this, Salman joked, "Jaoge bhi toh ghar hi jaoge (You will have to end up going home only)."

Aayush laughed and added, "Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that's when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that's when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations)."

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film revolves around a Sikh cop Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan) who sets out to chase a dreaded gangster Rahuliya (Aayush Sharma). Also starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana and Sachin Khedekar, Antim is scheduled to release in theatres on November 26, 2021.