Abhishek Bachchan Blasts Trolls For Targeting Aaradhya; 'If You Have Anything To Say, Say It To My Face'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is well-known for being calm, because even in the toughest situation, the actor doesn't lose his cool. However, when it comes to his family, one should never test his patience. Be it his parents, or his wife or daughter, the actor never let any troll dare to speak against them. Of late, Aaradhya has become hot topic of discussion on social media for all the wrong reason. From bashing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for holding Aaradhya's hand at airport to commenting on the little girl's walking style, trolls didn't leave a chance to spread negativity around them on social media.

Recently, while interacting with an entertainment portal, Abhishek Bachchan broke his silence on the negativity around his daughter who is just 10-year-old and said that he will not tolerate a word against her.

"It's completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I'm a public figure that's fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face," said Abhishek while speaking to Bollywood Life.

A few days ago, Abhishek and Aishwarya flew down to Maldives to ring in Aaradhya's 10th birthday, and their pictures looked every bit adorable.

On a related note, Abhishek is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bob Biswas, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from tomorrow i.e., December 3, 2021. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role.