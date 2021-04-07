Abhishek Bachchan Reacts Smartly To Journalist's Tweet Saying 'No One Can Match The Bar Set By Team Scam 1992'

If there's one Bollywood actor who is often praised by the netizens for his wit after Shah Rukh Khan, it's Abhishek Bachchan. The actor is well-known for his sassy replies to the trolls and netizens, and hardly loses his cool while dealing with any kind of negativity around him or his movies.

So, when a journalist from Gujarat tweeted about the web series Scam 1992, which revolves around the same story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta as The Big Bull, here's how Abhishek replied:

The journalist tweeted, "No wonder why one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992 .. no unwanted rap song, only theme music.. no unnecessary drama, to the point writing.. and most important is the flavour Gujarati ke upar kahani banane wala, act karnewala, direct karnewala ... Sab Gujarati," to which, Abhishek replied, "Hey, just came across this tweet. I've acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati..... please say yes."

Just like Abhishek, the journalist also replied to his tweet positively and wrote, "I need to speak to you before I say "Yes", How about Insta live with the person who have acted as Gujarati in #Guru and now #TheBigBull.. Also, I will take you to #JorrFood places as and when it's possible .. please say yes." (sic)

Hey, just came across this tweet. I’ve acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati..... please say yes 🙏🏽😊 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set for the release of The Big Bull, which will start streaming from tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

