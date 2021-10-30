Actor Yusuf Husain Passes Away; Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta Mourn His Demise

Veteran actor and father-in-law of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Yusuf Husain passed away on Friday (October 29, 2021). The cause of his death is yet to be known. He had worked in movies like Vivah, Dil Chahta Hai, Dhoom 2 amongst others, and also starred in many TV shows like CID and Kumkum: Pyaara Sa Bandhan.

Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter page to pen an emotional tribute to him wherein he recalled how his late father-in-law helped him in making his film Shahid when he was running out of funds.

The Aligarh director wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki and All the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Mehta's touching tribute made Pooja Bhatt emotional and she wrote in the comment section of his tweet, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Manoj Bajpayee mourned Husain's death and wrote on his Twitter handle, "Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab🙏."

Abhishek Bachchan also condoled Yusuf Husain's demise and tweeted, "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. 🙏🏽."

Director Sanjay Gupta wrote in his tweet, "You will always be missed Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your benevolent presence. Rest in peace and keep spreading the cheer. My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal.#RIPYusufHussain."

Filmibeat offers its heartfelt condolence to Yusuf's family.