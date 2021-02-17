Ananya Panday On Making Her Debut In South Film Industry With Liger: It's Four Times The Excitement

The pan-India film Liger has Ananya Panday up in arms and action. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer will see Ananya Panday debuting in four other industries, and that's a huge deal for any young actor.

On being asked by TMM magazine if she is taking this film as an opportunity to appeal a much-wider audience, Ananya shared, "Of course. I debuted in the Hindi film industry two years ago and now, I'm making my debut in four other industries. It's four times the nervous, excitement and butterflies in the stomach! I feel the world has become such a small place. India is a country filled with so much culture and so much love. There are so many different languages and with the OTT space booming with opportunities, there are no more boundaries left. I consider it a privilege to cater to so many different languages and people. I'm very excited about it."

Ananya was seen speaking in a Telugu dialect before the date of release for Liger was announced. Ananya and Vijay are a fresh pair on the scene, and it is only fair to say that both of them with such a wide fan base and popularity will set the show rolling. Complimenting each other well the two have always uttered words of praise at every given chance.

The youngest actor to have bagged a pan-India film, Liger is a directorial of Puri Jagannadh. She also has a film lined up with who's who of the industry. Shakun Batra's next directorial will see the actress share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger Gets A Release Date; New Poster Out

ALSO READ: Liger: Ananya Panday To Start Shooting For Next Schedule Of Vijay Deverakonda's Film Soon; Read On