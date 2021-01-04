Ananya Panday Sings Praises Of Deepika Padukone; Says 'She Is Literally Like My Sister'

Deepika Padukone is a star. So, when a newbie like Ananya Panday gets to work with a top actress like her, one might expect the former to get intimidated by the latter, but that wasn't the case with the Student Of The Year 2 actress.

Singing praises of Deepika, with whom Ananya will share screen space Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir, the Khaali Peeli actress told a media agency, "She (Deepika) is the biggest sweetheart. As beautiful as she is on the outside, she is as beautiful on the inside. She is one of the nicest and warmest people ever. She is literally like my sister. We have a really good relationship."

Ananya further added that Deepika has done a really good job in making her feel comfortable on set, and there were no intimidating vibes between them. She further added, "We did workshops together, too. She is a very caring person."

In the same interview, Ananya also asserted that apart from Deepika, she also looks up to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, Ananya was recently seen interacting with Bebo on her radio show What Women Want.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Is Equally Excited And Nervous About 2021 Owing To Her Professional Life

Speaking about her tete-a-tete with Kareena, Ananya said, "One of the biggest compliments for me was when Kareena herself said, 'if there had to be a Poo now, I think you would be able to play it'. I am just hoping that Karan saw it or read it somewhere. That's a dream role. She was so iconic for all of us while we were growing up."

With respect to work, Ananya is in a happy space as she has interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from Shakun Batra's next, she will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter, which also casts South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

ALSO READ: How Did Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & Nirvaan React To Their Moms' Show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives?