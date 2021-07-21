Angad Bedi Reveals Second Pregnancy Is "Not Easy" On Neha Dhupia, Adds 'To Have A Child Is A Blessing'

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are welcoming their second child three years after their first child- daughter Mehr was born. Earlier this week, the couple revealed that they are expecting by sharing a family photo. While talking about welcoming a new member to the family Angad said, "It's the most beautiful experience ever."

"To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy." The actor also told Pinkvilla that they had "discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn't know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time."

"Nothing can be bigger than this. The relationship of a parent and kid is the most empowering. I always wanted to be a young father as that enables one to grow with the children. I want to be in a space where I can be their friend while growing up," he told the entertainment portal.

Angad revealed that the second pregnancy is "a different experience and not easy on her (Neha). But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime importance." The actor assured that Neha is doing well in terms of health.

Notably, earlier this year, Angad had tested positive for COVID-19. Neha at the time was in the early days of her pregnancy, he revealed. The two tied the knot back in May 2018, soon after which they welcomed daughter Mehr.