Neha Dhupia On Her Second Pregnancy: Mehr Has Her Own Name For The Baby Already

Neha Dhupia recently took to her social media handle to announce that she is expecting her second child with her actor-husband Angad Bedi. The couple is already parents to two-year old Mehr. In a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Neha has now opened up on embracing motherhood for the second time.

The actress told ETimes, "It's a big part of our personal life that we finally put out there after waiting for a while. Life is going to change again in a few months."

Neha said that they became confident about having another child in the last two years and added, "The first time around, you are jumping into an unknown territory, while during the second time, you know how beautiful it's going to be."

The Garam Masala actress also revealed how her daughter Mehr is excited for the baby's arrival and told the leading daily that she already has her own name for the unborn baby.

"Mehr knows we are on the onset of bringing in a new family member. She knows that the member is really tiny. She's been talking sweet things about sharing her things with the baby. She keeps discussing her plans with us. She has her own name for the baby already," ETimes quoted Neha as saying.

Speaking about the changes in her during second pregnancy, Neha said, "This time, I am not eating for an army. The last time, I got pretty excited. I am just trying to get all the right amount of nutrients."

The actress further revealed how Angad has been pulling her leg and said, "He keeps joking that with me being pregnant, I might have minor mood swings, and so, he should take up a job or go on a long schedule and travel out for about 40 days. He is very chilled out and manages things well,"

While Neha refused to divulge any details about her due date, she did slip it out that the baby will be arriving in the next few months. Speaking about work, the actress will next be seen in Yami Gautam's A Thursday.