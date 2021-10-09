Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Director Sameer Wankhede Says 'Our Case Is Strong'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was first detained and then arrested by the NCB after the investigating agency conducted a raid at a high-profile rave party on Empress Cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday (October 2). The latest development on the case was that the star kid has been sent in judicial custody till October 11, 2021. Now Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede who reportedly conducted the raid has given his latest stance on the case.

Sameer Wankhede has revealed to the ANI stating, "We and the prosecution will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court." Take a look at their tweet.

Maharashtra | We and the prosecution will make attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court: Sameer Wankhede, Director, NCB Mumbai on the cruise ship drug raid case pic.twitter.com/HlEwGvTLQY — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

It was earlier reported that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has alleged that the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a forgery whilst accusing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of playing in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NCP had organised a press conference on October 6 and party spokesperson Nawab Malik stated that information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan, for the past one month. Along with that, the Maharashtra cabinet minister also claimed that the viral visuals released after the arrest of Aryan revealed the presence of outsiders in the case. Malik further asked, "NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?" and he further went on to add, "The person holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant is Manish Bhanushali and is a BJP vice president as per his own social media details. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid."

However, the Narcotics Control Bureau rubbished these allegations in a pressed conference addressed by Deputy Director-General of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh. He further said that all the allegations levelled by the NCP about probable prejudice are baseless. Meanwhile, some Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and others have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan.