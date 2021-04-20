ayushmann-khurrana-looks-back-at-the-beginning-of-his-bollywood-journey-as-vicky-donor-turns-nine

Nine years ago, actor Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor and left everyone gushing over his dimpled smile and melodious voice. Cut to present, today he is touted as one of the most bankable stars of the Hindi Film Industry. In the last nine years, the actor not only entertained the audiences with his act, but also brought to life films on unique subjects that won the hearts of many audiences. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Article 15, Ayushmann's journey has been nothing but incredible.

Today (April 20, 2021), as Ayushmann's debut film Vicky Donor turned nine, the actor penned a beautiful note on his Instagram page, wherein he thanked the universe for making him realise his big Bollywood dream.

Ayushmann wrote, "If I look back now, it seems like yesterday. The year 2012 and now it's 2021. Coincidentally they're the same jumbled digits. This shot reminds me of composing the line "kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde", I had written this verse of Paani Da Rang while I was shooting on this location, close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi."

Extending his regards to his director Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann wrote, "With perpetual butterflies in my stomach, I shot for this film, playing cricket or football with shoojit da, post pack up, every single day. Thank you Shoojit da for being a great mentor."

Ayushmann also thanked Juhi Chaturvedi for coming up with this benchmark of a script and altering the course of Hindi cinema.

He concluded by saying, "Thank you Ronnie da for being the coolest producer. And thank you big bro John Abraham for backing this gem. I owe it to you guys! Thank you Yami, Annu ji, Dolly ji, Veera, Negi ji, Jogi ji and the entire team. Thank you universe for realising my big Bollywood dream."

For the unversed, Vicky Donor is set against the background of sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, had minted Rs 66 crore worldwide.

