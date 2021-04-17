Celebrity Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19: Immediately Isolated Myself

Bollywood stylist and fashion designer Manish Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, he took to his social media account and informed his followers of the same by posting a positive sign photo, and said he had isolated himself.

The 54-year-old designer captioned the post as, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care."

The comments section of the post was filled with 'get well soon' messages from fans, and a few Bollywood celebs also reacted to the post. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha left a comment expressing shock, "Whatttt", meanwhile Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "T C my dearest @manishmalhotra05". Actor Ashish Roy Chowdhry wished him a speedy recovery and Vaani Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji on the post.

Since last month, many Bollywood actors have contracted the virus as more cases are being registered all over the country. Recently, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra government currently has imposed a partial lockdown for 15 days to bring the cases under control. Meanwhile, all production-related work in the state of the film as well as the television industry has been put on hold. Films like Sooryavanshi, Chehre, Thalaivi have also been postponed due to the surging cases in major cities. On the other hand TV show makers have shifted their shooting locations to other states.

