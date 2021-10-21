Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Art Director, Leeladhar Sawant Passes Away At 70

Veteran Bollywood art director Leeladhar Sawant, who worked in films like Krantiveer, Sagar, Anari and Shahenshah, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday (October 21). Sawant, originally from Goa, was living with his wife in Jaulka village of Washim district of Maharashtra for the past 10 years. He had suffered two brain haemorrhages in the past and had also undergone two bypass surgeries.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has worked in the film industry for over 25 years. He started as an assistant art director in Mumbai and later became a successful art director and has worked for 177 films including Sagar Hatya, 100 Days, Deewana and Hadh Kar Di Aapne to name a few.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Art Director, Leeladhar Sawant In Financial Crisis, Wife Urges For Help

Ramayan Actor Chandrakant Pandya Aka Nishad Raj Passes Away At 72; Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri Pay Tribute

His wife, Pushpa Sawant, had revealed in July that majority of their savings have gone in his medical treatment. She had told ANI that they are facing a huge financial crisis and had requested all the actors with whom Leeladhar had worked to help him.

Leeladhar lost his son to cancer 14 years ago and this resulted in him leaving the film industry as he was deeply saddened by his death. He is survived by his wife and daughter.