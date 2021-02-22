Dasvi First Look: Abhishek Bachchan Introduces Us To His Character Ganga Ram Chaudhary

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo, is back with another interesting film. The actor has signed debutant director Tushar Joshi's upcoming film titled Dasvi. The hilarious social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Dasvi will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

Abhishek took to his Twitter page to give fans a sneak-peek of his character named Ganga Ram Chaudhary from the film. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a rugged look with white-and-pepper beard and gold earrings. Abhishek captioned his post as, Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY #Dasvi Shoot Begins..."

Reportedly, Tushar Joshi's Dasvi is a political comedy which has Abhishek Bachchan essaying the role of a Chief Minister who is 10th fail.

A source close to the development had earlier told Pinkvilla, "It's a script close to Abhishek's heart and he is looking forward to get into the tale that chronicles the journey of a politician. The title of the film is Dasvi, which indicates 10th grade, as Abhishek's character is that of a SSC failed Chief Minister. The film is unlike anything made in Bollywood as the narrative is entangled with a lot of humour against the backdrop of politics."

Besides Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Bob Biswas which is a spin-off of Vidya Balan's Kahaani. The actor is also awaiting the release of Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull which is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

