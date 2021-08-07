OOPS! Did Kajol Throw Starry Tantrums On Her Birthday? Netizens Feel So And They Are Upset With Her

On August 5, 2021, Kajol celebrated her 47th birthday, and as expected, some of her fans along with paps gathered outside her house to wish the actress. However, netizens feel that Kajol didn't reciprocate their love nicely, and called her out for her 'snobbish' behaviour. Wondering what did she do? We will tell you!

It all happened when some of her fans asked the actress to cut the cake that they had brought for her. While Kajol acknowledged their request by cutting the cake, she refused to eat it and rushed inside her Juhu bungalow.

It might be possible that Kajol was hesitant to eat the cake because of the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, and was trying to maintain safe distance, but netizens felt offended by her behaviour towards her fans.

Many attacked the Baazigar actress with mean comments and asked her to look up to other big stars who treat their fans warmly. While some netizens compared her to Shah Rukh Khan and said that she should learn from him how to greet fans, others slammed her for throwing starry tantrums in front of their fans who reached her house to wish her on her birthday.

Many netizens also preached about the importance of fans in stars' lives and said that actors are nothing without their fans hence, they should always be nice to them.

Do you think netizens are right or they should be little considerate about Kajol's situation too? Tell us in the comments section below.