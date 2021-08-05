Ajay Devgn Promises To Make Kajol's Birthday As Special As Her; His Post Spells Love In Bold!

Actress Kajol turns 47 today (August 5, 2021). While birthday wishes have been pouring in for the leading lady on social media, her actor-hubby Ajay Devgn was one of the first ones who wished her in a special way.

The Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor took to his Twitter page and shared a candid picture with Kajol from one of their joint appearances on a show. He captioned it as, "You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @itsKajolD."

Have a look at his tweet.

You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now...

Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/MwkuuuWaVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2021

Speaking about his relationship with Kajol, Ajay had earlier said in an interview with HT Brunch magazine, "Kajol and I are perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don't try to change who they inherently are."

In another interview, the actor had opened up on how Kajol has evolved as an actress over the years and said, "She has always been a fabulous actor. We feel amazed that she suddenly becomes someone else in front of the camera. She can effortlessly switch on and off. With experience, comes maturity, and she has matured as a person. Her understanding of things has become better. She has gone beyond what she was as an actor."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol had last starred together in Om Raut's 2020 period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The latter was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Netflix film Tribhanga. On the other hand, Ajay has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Mayday, Thank God, Kaithi Hindi remake and Chanakya.