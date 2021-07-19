Did Nick Jonas Gift Priyanka Chopra Wine Bottle Worth This Whopping Amount On Her Birthday?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to shell out major couple goals with their cute gestures for each other. Recently, PeeCee ringed in her 39th birthday in London sans her musician-husband Nick. But the pop star did make sure to turn his better half's day special by pampering her with an insanely expensive gift.

Nick who is in US, sent over a bottle of 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild which costs a fortune! Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the wine bottle. In the photo, one can see that wine bottle with a large wine glass on a table. The table is beautifully decorated with white flowers, candles and tiny toy wine bottles. She captioned her post as, "(love) you @nickjonas."

The cost of this rare bottle of red wine is about Rs 131, 375 for a 750ml bottle! Now, that's quite insanely expensive! As per drinkandco.com, this red wine is produced with merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc.

Besides treating PeeCee with this costly gift, Nick also penned a love-soaked birthday wish for her on his Instagram handle. The 'Jealous' singer shared a then-and-now picture of Priyanka donning a traditional outfit and wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. ❤️."

In her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka had mentioned how Nick had given her a romantic surprise on the night before their wedding.

The actress had written, "After the sangeet and the post-sangeet partying came to an end, Nick and I headed to our rooms with our groomsmen and bridesmaid, respectively. We had decided to spend our final night as single people surrounded by our closest friends but apart from each other. When I opened the heavy door, Nick managed to take my breath away without even being there. Lit candles flickered throughout the darkened room and roses were strewn everywhere. And then, I noticed the gifts that my would-be husband had left to surprise me, and the notes giving voice to his respect, faithfulness and love. My bridesmaid and I were speechless."

Prior to this, Nick had shut down an entire Tiffany's store to buy her engagement ring as it had a special connection with her father who passed some years away.

Later at an event, Priyanka had opened up on this and said, "It's really funny because we have known each other for a couple of years and we just started dating a little while ago. So, maybe in some conversation somewhere, I may have mentioned that I always wanted to get a Tiffany ring when I get engaged. Well, you know the boy is right when he listens."

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got hitched in India in December 2018.