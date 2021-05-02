Dilip Kumar Admitted To Hospital For Routine Check-Up, Wife Saira Banu Confirms Veteran Actor Is Doing Fine

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was recently hospitalised in Mumbai for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today. His wife and veteran actor Saira Banu has confirmed the news and informed that the actor is recovering well.

Banu told PTI, "All the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and sahab (Kumar) is fine. He will be discharged today. We need your prayers." For the unversed, the 98-year-old who has had quite a few health scares in the past was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared more details about the actor’s health. Farooqui said, "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or a concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine."

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar had cancelled his birthday celebration last year in December due to the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers, Aslam Khan and Ehsan Khan due to coronavirus.

Saira Banu had opened up about the same and told Mid Day, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip Sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn't keep well, neither do I. It's a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."