Dilip Kumar Happy Over Pakistan Government’s Move To Preserve His Ancestral Home; Recalls Memories

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has expressed his happiness over Pakistan government's decision to preserve his ancestral home in Peshawar. After threats of demolition to his and late Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes, the provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa stood up for the buildings of historical significance.

In 2011 the actor had taken to his blog to write about fond memories of his house. He had shared that it reminded him of the happy days he spent during his childhood, with his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He remembered the spacious kitchen where his mother, whom he describes as frail and delicate, spent a lot of time, and also talked about the sitting room, prayer room and terrace.

A tweet on his official Twitter handle shared a link to the blog and read, "Dilip Saab's sentiments when he first learnt abt the announcement to protect his ancestral home in #Peshawar."

Dilip Saab’s sentiments when he first learnt abt the announcement to protect his ancestral home in #Peshawar. https://t.co/dhlxLGgVEv — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 29, 2020

"I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles," wrote the yesteryear actor, on his blog.

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan will reportedly purchase the properties, both of which are located at the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar. Dilip's 100-year-old house is in a dilapidated condition. Many celebrities praised this move of the Pakistan government, including Dilip's wife Saira Banu.

Saira was quoted as saying, "I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah."

