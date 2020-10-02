Dilip Kumar And Wife Saira Banu Twin In Pink: New Picture Wins The Internet!

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, the veteran Bollywood actor and wife, are one of the most loved couples of the industry. Recently, Dilip Kumar took to his official Twitter page and surprised the fans with a new picture with Saira Banu. The couple is seen twinning in pink in the picture, which is now winning the internet.

'Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us.', captioned Dilip Kumar who is seen holding hands with Saira Banu in the picture. The fans are extremely happy to get a glimpse of their idol after a long break. The veteran actor and his wife are definitely setting major couple goals with their new picture.

In March 2020, Dilip Kumar had revealed a health update on his official Twitter page, and put an end to the rumours regarding his ill health that were going rounds on social media. 'I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.', wrote the veteran actor.

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu, who is 22 years younger than him, in 1966. The couple is currently residing in Bandra, Mumbai. Both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been in complete isolation and quarantine, even since the coronavirus outbreak happened in the country.

Also Read:

Dilip Kumar Happy Over Pakistan Government's Move To Preserve His Ancestral Home; Recalls Memories

Saira Banu Reacts To Dilip Kumar's Ancestral Home Being Purchased By Pakistan Government