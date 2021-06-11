Dilip Kumar To Get Discharged From The Hospital Today

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's fans had been praying for his speedy recovery ever since he was hospitalized at the Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The actor had also undergone a procedure for bilateral pleural effusion to which he had responded well. However, now his fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he will soon get discharged on Friday (June 11).

Dilip Kumar's doctor, Dr Jalil Parkar revealed to Pinkvilla that he will be discharged on Friday morning. Earlier, the Mughal-E-Azam actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui had also given a positive update related to his health on his social media handle. His statement was then shared on the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar by his team. The actor's family friend thanked all his fans for their prayers and stated that the procedure was successful. Furthermore, he added that he has spoken to the Naya Daur actor's doctors namely Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale, who are also optimistic that he will be discharged soon. Take a look at the same.

Update:



Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Apart from that, the thespian's doctor had also spoken to ETimes about his health. He had revealed that the pleural aspiration procedure was done on the actor at 2 pm on June 9. He had added that 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung. The doctor further said that the legendary actor has taken the procedure well and that his oxygen saturation level is now 100 per cent.

Earlier, there were many speculations regarding the Ram Aur Shyam actor's health. His wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu had put an end to these speculations with her statement. She had stated, "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."

Dilip Kumar's close friend and actor Dharmendra had also taken to his social media handle to urge all his fans to pray for his health. The Yamla Pagla Deewana had also shared a delightful throwback picture with the legendary actor and his wife. He also revealed to a fan that Kumar is like an elder brother to him.