Divya Khosla Kumar Says John Abraham Told Her To Concentrate On Being An Actor

Actor-turned-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar is quite exhilarated about her comeback on the silver screen after a long time. Her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, which features John Abraham in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. Ahead of the film's release, Divya spoke to a leading daily about her experience of working with John for the first time.

Divya told Times Of India, "I think John is a fabulous actor. He was fully prepared when he came on the set. He is an amazing human being. I think we just struck this friendship, and things became so easy. That worked for us. After watching my performance in the film, he told me that I should concentrate on being an actor and not look back."

Divya further added that John loved her work in the film and has only motivated and inspired her throughout the shoot. She went on to add that both she and John are giving as actors that their chemistry also came out very well on screen. Divya also mentioned that John left her quite impressed with his punctuality and dedication.

Audience saw Divya as an actress in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo in 2004, wherein she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. When asked how she felt facing the camera, after a long time, she said that she didn't feel new or unusual because she has been on a set for the past many years.

"Either I was a part of music videos facing the camera or working as a director and producer behind it. As a creative person, for me, it was most important to grow in life. I am extremely thankful to the audience, who gave me a lot of love and support. After my last directorial, I felt it was time for me to face the camera in a full-length feature film again," concluded Divya.