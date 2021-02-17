Lut Gaye: Emraan Hashmi To Play An Undercover Cop In This Soulful Romantic Number

Emraan Hashmi is not just a powerhouse of talent when it comes to acting but the actor also has some of the most hit tracks of Bollywood to his kitty. Hence it was not a surprise that the actor recently appeared in a romantic music video titled 'Lut Gaye'. Emraan can be seen alongside Yukti Thareja in the music video.

Talking about the track, 'Lut Gaye', it has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and the music of the romantic ballad has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Talking about the video, it features two ill-fated lovers played by Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja. The music video is set against the backdrop of Mumbai in the year 1991. Emraan plays an undercover cop named Vijay Dandekar while Yukti is a bride who is forced to marry a gangster against her wishes.

The two meet by destiny when Emraan is on the run from goons. Yukti's character ends up protecting him from the goons and also tends to his wounds. The video further shows Emraan's character assisting the bride to her wedding but the latter ends up running away from her wedding ceremony. Yukti ends up meeting Emraan at a library after running away from her wedding where the two end up tying the knot and share some blissful moments with each other. However, their happiness is short-lived as the gangster whom Yukti was supposed to get married along with his goons end up killing her.

A grief-stricken Emraan then ends up killing the gangster and his goons. The end of the video also states that Emraan's character Vijay Dandekar never married again and went on to become one of the most dreaded undercover cops of Mumbai. Talking about the music video, it has been helmed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. The music video has already received some positive response from the listeners and has garnered more than 2.6 million views. Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in the film, Mumbai Saga. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Gupta and will also be starring Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

