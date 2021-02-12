Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Action Sequel As Villain

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to start shooting for Tiger 3 in coming months. While more details of the story are under wraps, a new report has revealed that Emraan Hashmi will be joining the cast as the antagonist.

Yash Raj Films reportedly wanted to cast a relatively new face as an antagonist after casting Sajjad Delafrooz in 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai. A source told TOI, "YRF felt that Emraan fits the role as a T. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role." (sic)

Tiger 3 will be Salman and Katrina's seventh on-screen collaboration. They have played the lead pair in films like Yuvvraaj, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Meanwhile, this will be their first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan has played negative and grim roles before and has been highly appreciated for the performances. During an interview in 2010, he had said that he likes playing negative roles and added, "I am successful in my field and I work in my own style. I have competition with myself and I am my own critic."

However, makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film's complete cast. According to reports, the Salman and Katrina-starrer will begin shooting in March 2021, in Mumbai. The first schedule is set to begin mostly in the third week of March, and it will also include a few scenes with Emraan himself. The report revealed that the second schedule will be in the Middle East and the cast will return to Mumbai for the third and final schedule.

If other media reports are to be believed, the story of Tiger 3 will begin from where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathan will end. Reports also hint that apart from Salman, Emraan may also make a cameo appearance in the movie.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Gives Bulk Dates For Tiger 3; Superstar To Kickstart The Shoot In March Post Wrapping Antim

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Is Ready With 3 Films For Release; Says Single Screens Have 'Kabristan Kind Of Feel'