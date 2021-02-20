Farhan Akhtar Defends Arjun Tendulkar, Slams Trolls For Weighing Him Down Over Nepotism

Ever since legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar got selected into the Mumbai Indians team, he has been getting trolled in the name of 'nepotism'. Arjun was bought for Rs 20 lakh in the Indian Premier League auction which was held on February 18, 2021.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who works out in the same gym as Arjun Tendulkar, came out in support of him, and slammed the trolls for weighing him down over nepotism.

Farhan tweeted, "I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I've seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word 'nepotism' at him is unfair & cruel. Don't murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he's begun."

While some netizens agreed with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, most of the netizens disagreed with his tweet.

A netizen wrote, "There are other cricketers of unknown privileges who are working equally hard if not harder but who don't get such easy route to chances like Arjun has got just because of who he is."

"Please come out of the gym and see other lads working hard too.(dose who dun have gym facilities and conveniently dropped out of cricket selection) A poor shudnt get an opportunity and the rich getting it is nepotism," wrote another netizen, unhappy with Farhan's tweet.

Meanwhile, apart from trolling Arjun Tendulkar in the name of nepotism, many also mocked him saying that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan stole his thunder by simply being present at the IPL auction.

