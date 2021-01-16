Javed Akhtar Reacts To Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Rumours!

The veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year old today (January 16, 2021), and while speaking to a leading daily, he revealed that he feels awkward to cut cake on his birthday. He said, "When people ask me to cut a cake, I feel awkward as I hadn't as a kid."

The 76-year-old lyricist further added, "Birthday ek rasm hai. Mohobbat hai, toh dost aa jaate hain. If you are born in a well-to-do family where parents enjoy celebrating birthdays, you feel different but humne toh dekha nahin tha. Poor kids don't celebrate birthdays and I started doing so only after growing up."

However, unlike previous years, this year, Akhtar won't be having any birthday celebration, as his wife Shabana Azmi is currently shooting in England. "I won't be doing anything and I doubt anyone will turn up, especially due to Covid," affirmed Akhtar.

In the same interview, when Javed Akhtar was asked about the alleged wedding rumours of his son Farhan Akhtar with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar, he refused to share any detail and said he doesn't believe in asking private questions to his kids. He said that once kids become adults, they have a right to their privacy and asking them personal questions is a no-no.

"If they offer personal information, you should listen but never probe or enquire or question them. It is not a decent thing. If my kids want to share about their personal lives with me, I would be most happy to listen but I never probe or ask personal questions to my kids," added Akhtar.

In the same interview, Akhtar also shed light on his blissful married life, and said that in the last few months he and Shabana had a lot of quality time to spend with each other.

"Shabana and I enjoyed our Khandala home, which we would visit for weekends, only on occasions. We saw many movies, read a lot and introspected too. We got time to be with ourselves. Of course, we are privileged so there was no trouble but there were many who had a tough time in 2020," concluded Akhtar.

