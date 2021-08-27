Farhan Akhtar Drops A Mushy Birthday Post For Ladylove Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to share a lovely birthday wish for his girlfriend and actress Shibani Dandekar who celebrates her birthday today (August 27). The actor not only left a sweet message but also shared a beautiful picture with Shibani. Some of his industry friends also wished the actress under the post.

Talking about the same, Farhan Akhtar shared a black and white picture that has him and Shibani Dandekar posing on a staircase. Shibani can be seen holding the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's hands while the latter looks at her lovingly. By the looks of it, while Farhan has donned a casual tee with pants, Shibani can be seen sporting a striped attire. The actor captioned the post stating, "With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you @shibanidandekar" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan also wished Shibani Dandekar on the post. Hate Story 4 actor Vivan Bhatena also wished the Four More Shots Please! actress on the occasion. Other netizens also wished the actress and flooded the comment section with some red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been quite vocal about their relationship for quite some time now. From their social media PDAs to their public appearances together, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to paint the town red with their love. Reportedly, Farhan's children also share a loving bond with Shibani.

Not only this, but Shibani Dandekar marked her birthday today by getting the name of her beau Farhan Akhtar tattooed on the side of her neck. The actress also shared the same on her Instagram story. One could see the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor's name etched in a lovely font in Shibani's neck.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani Dandekar had spoken with Bollywood Bubble about her marriage rumours with Farhan Akhtar. She had said, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."