Shibani Dandekar Gets Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's Name Inked On Her Neck

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a steady relationship for a while now. Unlike most celebrity couples, the duo have always been vocal about dating each other and often drop love-soaked posts on each other on social media.

Shibani who turns 41 today (August 27), marked her special day by getting her beau Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. The singer-actress took to her Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse of her tattoo which she dedidated to her actor-boyfriend on her birthday.

In the picture while Shibani's face is not visible, one can see the word 'Farhan' written in stylish fonts on the side of her neck. She captioned the post as, "Inked by the best." She also got one more tattoo inked on her hand.

Earlier this month, Shibani had addressed rumours about her impending wedding with Farhan while speaking with Bollywood Bubble and said, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

She had also opened up on how the pandemic-induced lockdown had helped them in evolve as a couple and added, "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

Workwise, Shibani was last seen in making a cameo in a song in Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Farhan on the other hand, essayed the role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofaan which premiered on Amazon Prime.