Radhe: Here Is How Salman Khan Helped Gautam Gulati With His Look For The FIlm

The Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited movies amongst the masses. The fans have been showering immense love on the trailer and the songs of the same. The movie will also be starring actor Gautam Gulati who can be seen in a new rogue look in the recent promo of the movie. The actor revealed how Salman had played an important role in helping him with his look in the same.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, the Operation Cobra actor revealed that it was the megastar who suggested he shave off his head for his role. Gautam went on to say that his character is that of a hard-core psycho in the movie and after trying several looks for the same, Salman suggested he go for a clean-shaven look. The actor said that he did not even think for once before doing the same and revealed that an actor should be ready to try out something different.

Furthermore, Gautam spoke about prepping about his role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Behen Hogi Teri actor said that he was given the character sketch by the makers after which he tried to think of ways to do full justice to his role and make it deadly. Gautam mentioned how he began to think from the character's point of view and that the team of the movie were shocked after seeing him getting into the skin of his character. He added that he was in the character throughout because of his look.

Gautam said that it was all possible because of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and offered his gratitude to him. The actor said that Salman even praised his performance in the movie. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor also spoke about his overall experience working with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Gautam revealed that it was the superstar who guided him and trained him for the action sequences. The actor said that the industry needs more men like Salman who respects people, supports them and gives them a good opportunity. Gautam said that nobody can match the level of the actor. For the unversed, Gautam Gulati had emerged as the winner in the eighth season of Salman's popular reality show Bigg Boss.