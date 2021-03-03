Harshdeep Kaur Blessed With A Baby Boy; Singer Says 'Our Junior Singh Has Arrived'

Here's some good news for all Harshdeep Kaur fans! The singer and her hubby Mankeet Singh are now parents to a baby boy. The Kabira singer took to her Instagram page to share this happy news.

Harshdeep shared a picture of herself with husband Mankeet with the words 'it's a boy' and 'the adventure begins' written on it. Expressing her excitement about embracing motherhood, she wrote, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived & we couldn't be happier!"

See her post.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents on Harshdeep's post. Singer Abhijeet Sawant wrote, "Congratulations guys!!' ❤️ god bless the little one 🤗." Neeti Mohan who is expecting her first kid with husband Nihar Pandya commented, "So proud of you @harshdeepkaurmusic our newest mommy in town to have killed it at the labour room Hellooooooo little one! Welcome into the world Mankeet junior Mast can't wat to see you. Biggest hug @mankeetsingh." Armaan Malik posted, "OMG I called it right! Can't wait to spoil this cutie congrats to you and mankeet!"

After keeping the news of her pregnancy under wraps for a long time, Harshdeep had finally let the cat out of the bag in February. She had posted two pictures from her maternity photoshoot and captioned them as, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings 🙏🏼."

Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh had tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at a gurudwara in March 2015.

