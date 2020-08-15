Javed Ali, Usha Uthup, Zubeen & Others Join Forces To Support Indian Farmers On Independence Day

B Natural continues to demonstrate support for the Indian farmers by collaborating with celebrated music artists like Padma Shri Usha Uthup, Harshdeep Kaur, Kunal Ganjawala, Javed Ali and Zubeen Garg to encourage consumer franchise for 100% Indian produce from Indian farmers.

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, ITC Ltd.’s B Natural Fruit Beverages has dedicated the humble rendition of 'Hum Honge Kamyaab Har Din' to the Indian farmer community.

As a brand B Natural is dedicated to source all of its produce only from Indian Farmers. As a tribute to the farmers in these trying times, the song is a reflection of hope and salutation to the Indian farmer who diligently carries out his duties and toils in the fields to ensure availability of food to the consumers. The song, developed in collaboration with Alive India brings together a stellar ensemble of singers like Padma Shri Usha Uthup, Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali, Zubeen Garg and Kunal Ganjawala who soulfully narrate the farmers’ unwavering hard work and love for his soil.

Through this initiative, B Natural aims to sensitize consumers about how their thoughtful product choices in favour of those sourced from Indian farmers strengthens the Indian Farmer community.

The song opens with the message on how the brand has always stood with the Indian Farmers with accompanying visuals of a farmer at work, starting his day as early as the first ray of sunshine. The song pans to visuals of singers who remind viewers of the farmer’s hopes and aspirations for success and rests on his faith and determination. The video closes with India’s map, formed with images of farmers in each region, symbolizing unity in diversity with a call to action for viewers to help turn their hopes into reality. The video is released on the brand’s social media assets including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd. said, "It is a farmer’s daily hard work, perseverance and dedication which ensures food availability to millions of Indian households. Fruits and fruit based beverages occupy a significant place in the consumer’s daily diet. Being a Juices and Beverages brand that sources all its fruits from Indian farmers with zero concentrates in the portfolio, we at B Natural felt it is our onus to sensitize consumers on how their thoughtful purchase decisions can empower Indian farmers overcome their varied, situational adversities round-the-year. The consistent food availability to the nation even during these trying times is a testimony of our farmers’ unwavering commitment which lays strong foundations fora self-reliant India. Our small tribute through the special song is dedicated to such farmer brave hearts of our nation.”

