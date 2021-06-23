Huma Qureshi On Fans Disappointed With Her Role In Army Of The Dead: It Was My Debut Film In Hollywood

Actress Huma Qureshi is on a roll. Recently, she appeared in Maharani which got her rave reviews, and now, she's in the limelight because of her Hollywood debut film Army Of The Dead. While many fans loved to see her in the film, others were disappointed with her screen time, to which the actress said that people need to understand that it was her first Hollywood film.

Huma told Hindustan Times, "I would want to remind them that my first film ever was Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), a really big ensemble film. I was barely there for 15 minutes, and that film changed my life. Army of the Dead again, ironically, happened almost 10 years after that, it was my debut film in Hollywood. That was a big ensemble with a really acclaimed director (Zack Snyder)."

The 34-year-old further added that when she read the script, she knew it had a big ensemble cast. She went on to say that she knew the part and felt what was important is not the length, but how the character is taking the story forward.

Huma further asserted that her character Gita's story was a very important plot point. If one takes that away, the film would have been ended.

"I have to be realistic. As much love as I get here, this is my first Hollywood film. I hope inshallah, it will open doors not just for me, but all other Indian actors," added Huma.

Huma concluded by saying that she understands that fans' negative reaction over her screen timing has come out of love, and not from any negative space.