Huma Qureshi Shares Her Mantra To Deal With Trolls!

Actress Huma Qureshi is well aware that no actor/actress can run away from trolls, as social media has become an integral part of every celebrity's life, and that's the stem cause of trolling. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Huma opened up about dealing with trolls, and shared her mantra to deal with the negativity.

"If I give you a gift and you don't take it, who would it stay with? Obviously, me! I view trolling in a similar manner. If someone says anything mean or nasty, and I don't accept it, then that nastiness remains with the person who is saying those things," said Huma.

Speaking about social media, Huma said that it is a platform to connect with her fans, but she doesn't sit down and read every comment as she thinks it is a waste of time, energy and effort.

She further said that she would rather say what she wants to say and not worry about others' comments.

"The human mind is so easily influenced that even if people pay you 100 compliments and then, one person says something negative, we will focus on that one mean comment rather than all the praise that we get. I would rather focus on all the love that I get than focus on that one negative comment," added Huma.

With respect to work, Huma will next be seen in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.