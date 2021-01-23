Irrfan Khan's Wife Remembers Actor In Her Emotional Speech; 'His Finish Line Came Too Soon But He Played Well'

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) paid homage to late actor Irrfan Khan by screening his cult film Paan Singh Tomar on Friday (January 21, 2021) at the festival. The screening was graced by Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and elder son Babil Khan.

Later, Sutapa took to the stage and delivering a moving speech in which she recalled some fond memories and spoke about how this was the first time she came out of home since the actor's demise.

She said, "There have been many tributes, but this is special because it is nostalgic and very very special memories since we were students. I remember us going to the IFFI in New Delhi. At that time it was in Delhi. After the show we would have cutting chai and talk and drown in cinema and that was the beginning. I remember Irrfan having dreams in his eyes."

"It's a special moment because it is an honour and privilege to be appreciated and be given a tribute by the same institute, same IFFI. I am happy to be here. It was a brave decision. It is the first time I have come out of home. But I had to. One also needs closure to walk ahead and IFFI is a closure for me. It is like being there for what we had done 30 years ago as students. I am happy that people are here which is an exceptional situation in time. It feels nice that we are here to celebrate a person and IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film(Paan Singh Tomar). Because this film talks about race, an athlete," she further added.

"To quote a dialogue from the film by Irrfan, 'Ek race hota hai na, usko poora karna padta hai, chahe haar ho ya chahe jeet. Woh door ek finish line hota hai usse chhoona padta hai.' Irrfan 's finish line came too soon but he played well. We are proud of you," Sutapa signed off her speech on an emotional note.

Later, Babil took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Today, I need to share this as @iffigoa made it possible to watch and hear him on the big screen one more time, that to in Paan Singh Tomar. (This man exuded a younger energy than me in his late 40s even) P.C: @mridulvaibhav."

See his post.

The Indian cinema lost a shining star when Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Jurassic World Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard Shares The Lesson She Learnt From Him

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: Son Babil Recalls How Late Actor Never Believed In Celebrating Birthdays