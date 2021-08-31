Jackie Shroff On His Son Tiger Buying A House For Ayesha Shroff: It Was His Dream Ever Since He Joined Films

Tiger Shroff recently moved out with his parents and his sister Krishna from their Cartar Road residence in Bandra to a plush 8 BHK apartment in Khar, Mumbai. In a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on this milestone moment.

The Ram Lakhan star told Indian Express, "Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He's a very sweet and emotional guy."

Earlier in a chat with ETimes, Tiger's sister Krishna had opened up on their new abode and said, "We shifted three weeks back, very quietly with a puja done with just the four of us- dad (Jackie), mom (Ayesha), Tiger and I. It was a small, intimate ceremony. We are fast settling down and loving every bit of it. Our Carter Road flat, where we last resided, was on rent. This home is our very own."

She had further revealed that since moving into the new house, her father has started shuttling less between Mumbai and his farmhouse at Lonavala.

Coming back to Jackie, while speaking with Indian Express, the actor also opened up about his last film Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing digitally and said that the film would have performed well if it had arrived in cinema halls.

"The big screen experience is unique. Even if you don't know the person sitting next to you, you are still sitting like a big family under one roof. There's no disturbance because you don't have a pause button there," the tabloid quoted as saying.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The action thriller who released online due to theatres being shut owing to the second wave of pandemic, had opened to negative reviews from the critics and the audience.