Jacqueline Fernandez On Working With Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty In Cirkus: It Was My Dream

The year 2021 is keeping Jacqueline Fernandez quite busy. The actress who is shooting for Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police, is also occupied with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. It will be first time that the Housefull actress will work together with the duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty.

In an earlier interaction with a leading entertainment website, she spoke on working with Rohit and Ranveer. She was quoted as saying, "I am super thrilled, as working with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh was my dream."

The Kick actress who will be pairing up with Ranveer Singh for the first time says that she gels up really well with him, especially because both of them are quite 'energetic' and 'positive' always. While the Padmaavat actor is known for being high on energy, Jacqueline is also known for being effervescent.

When asked, if this led to a hard time for director Rohit Shetty, also with whom she will be working for the first time, to control them on sets and she went on to say that, "Well, when the work is on, both of us would be very-very different."

Continuing to speak on work time, the diva mentioned, "When the camera rolls, we would be well-behaved and extremely focused. So, Rohit did not have any issues with us."

She signed off with one last statement where she said, "The thing is, when you finally get to work with someone who you have looked up to, the experience in the beginning is quite intimidating. I would in fact be nervous on sets."

Jacqueline has four big projects for the year 2021 and is all set to rule audience's screen with big budget movies owned by big banner productions. Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus are the movies that she will be a part of.

