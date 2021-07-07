Whenever Dilip Kumar Came To Pakistan He Was State Guest; Very Few Actors Get That Honour: Javed Sheikh

As the nation grieves the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh who has worked in many Bollywood films, recalled his fond memories with the Naya Daur actor and said that there can never be another Dilip Kumar.

"It is a great loss to the film industry of India, as well as to fans from all over the world. The people of Pakistan love Dilip saab. I had the privilege of meeting him a few times. I had come to India for the first time for the film Doosra Kinara that also featured Deepti Naval. That was when I met him at a party in Juhu. I was just a struggling actor back then, but there was so much warmth when he met me; he held my hand as if we were old friends," said the Tamasha actor.

He further said that in 1986, he was shooting for a Pakistani film with Salma Agha in London when he was introduced to Dilip Kumar again. The latter immediately stood up and said that he knows Sheikh very well.

"He praised the entire team of the play. So, from then on, whenever he came to Pakistan, I would get the honour of meeting and it was with the same affection. Whenever he came to Pakistan he was a state guest; very few actors get that kind of honour and respect," added the Namastey London actor.

He concluded by saying that Dilip Kumar was one of the most learned and wise people in the film industry, and he is going to live in people's memories.