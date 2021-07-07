Heartbreaking Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Devastated Saira Banu As He Visits Dilip Kumar's Residence

On one side, people are devastated after learning about veteran actor Dilip Kumar's death while on the other side, they are concerned about his wife Saira Banu, who left no stone unturned to take care of her husband day and night. The way Saira stood by Dilip Kumar during his tough time is indeed worth praising, and one just can't imagine the pain that she must be enduring right now after losing her dear husband.

Having said that, we got our hands on a couple of inside pictures from Dilip Kumar's residence, wherein Shah Rukh Khan is seen consoling Saira Banu. About an hour ago, Shah Rukh visited Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last respect. His pictures with Saira are going viral on social media and netizens are pretty concerned about the yesteryear actress.

It's known to all that Shah Rukh shared a great rapport with Dilip Kumar and used to consider the latter as his idol. There are many pictures of Shah Rukh with Dilip Kumar which spoke in volumes about their warm bond.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, etc., were spotted at Dilip Kumar's residence.

Meanwhile, ever since the news of Dilip Kumar's demise broke out in media, many celebrities and netizens paid their tribute to the thespian.

July 7, 2021 is indeed an unfortunate day for the Hindi Film Industry.