Anees Bazmee, Madhur Bhandarkar & Other Filmmakers Express Concern Over Restricted Shooting Timing

The Maharashtra Government recently lifted some of the production restrictions on the Film and TV Industry, so that the studios can commence shooting once again. However, filmmakers have expressed concern about the permission been given to shoot till 5 pm in a bio bubble.

While Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has positively reacted to the government's orders, he also agreed that the restricted shooting timing is a matter of concern as it would not be enough to complete shoots.

He was quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, "I really appreciate government for allowing us to resume shooting amid the pandemic, but the restricted shooting timing is still a problem. We have also requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to increase the time duration of the shoots to 12 hours. TV shows' makers come up with 22 minute long footage everyday. So, eight hours shooting time won't be enough for them...but yes this is a beginning. Giving us permission to shoot is far better than not being allowed to shoot."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also agreed that the time restriction would add more load on the cast and crew. He added that the restrictions will hamper the script, creativity and availability of the cast and crew. He added, "We have to shoot from morning 7 am to 5 pm. Night scenes, especially if you need to shoot in real time, would not be possible. It will be difficult for us a while for sure - for producers, directors, everybody - but safety is important too."

Madhur also agreed that the second wave has been harder on everyone. "Lives were lost. We need to be careful. I shot 'India Lockdown' in January and February this year and we ensured to follow all guidelines. We made the bubble and had restricted people on set. From now on we will try to be more stringent and work with limited crew," he told the portal.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee said that the government is also right on its part. Adding about the restrictions, he said, "Budget would also increase due to this bio bubble factor...so a lot of discussion, planning is being done on how to take things forward. I won't say that government has issued harsh orders... whatever decision has been taken must have been thought through by the government."

Notably, like many filmmakers, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is still wary of production amid the weather and the lockdown. He said, "The situation is quite uncertain now... what if we start and then all of a sudden we have to shutdown everything...so I am waiting for things to become normal. I am currently not sure about working amid the pandemic."

Currently, films backed by Yash Raj Films like Junaid Khan's Maharaja and Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathan are set to begin production. While Maharaja'sshooting began a few days ago, filming for Pathan will reportedly begin on June 15. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is also returning to set from June 26 for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.