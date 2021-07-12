Ken Ghosh Opens Up On His Past Fallout With Shahid Kapoor; Says 'Now We Are Too Old For That Stuff'

Director Ken Ghosh gave Shahid Kapoor his first big break in Bollywood in his 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk alongside Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury. The campus romance was a box office success. Following this, Ken and Shahid teamed up for two more films, Fida (2004) and Chance Pe Dance (2010).

During the making of Chance Pe Dance, the tinsel town was abuzz with speculations about an alleged fallout between Ken and Shahid. It was rumoured that that a clash of schedules apparently led to some arguments between them.

More than a decade later, Ken in his recent interview with New18, addressed those fallout reports. The filmmaker said that there will always be ups and downs in any relationship and now, both he and Shahid have become too old for these things.

He was quoted as saying, "There are always ups and downs in every relationship... now we are too old for that stuff." Further, on being asked about a possibility of a collaboration between the two, Ghosh said, "Right now there are no plans as such."

In 2010, Shahid had dispelled rumours about his fallout with Ken while speaking with IANS. He was quoted as saying, "In any creative assignment, there are bound to be different points of view. Don't you too get into situations when you have an idea different from your colleagues? Ken is probably one director with whom I share a comfort level better than many other filmmakers with whom I have worked in the past."

"We both started off together. I worked in Ishq Vishk which was his debut film as a movie director. On his sets, I am not required to be treated as a star. Both of us can walk up to each other and make suggestions and express our likes and dislikes," he had further told the news agency.

Speaking about work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey. The actor is also set to make his digital debut in Raj & DK's upcoming project alongside Raashi Khanna. Ken Ghosh on the other hand, recently helmed the Zee5 film State of Siege: Temple Attack.