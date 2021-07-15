Krishna Shroff Recalls Sobbing While Watching Tiger's Baaghi 2; Says 'Doesn't Happen To Me Often'

Krishna Shroff is a doting sister to actor Tiger Shroff and only has fond things to say about him in her interviews. Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, she opened up on how she had got overwhelmed with emotions while watching his film Baaghi 2 which also stars his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Krishna told Indian Express that usually she isn't prone to emotions while watching a movie but she got all teary-eyed within 10 minutes of watching Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 at the film's premiere.

On being asked to talk about Tiger's best performances, she said, "When it comes to Tiger, it is hard to pick one but I loved Baaghi 2 for its story. I watched the film at its premiere. Ten minutes into it, I was sobbing, which doesn't happen often with me. It also happened with War. I think in War, the director gave him a character that had a scope to perform."

Further, Krishna was all praise for her actor-daddy Jackie Shroff as well and told the tabloid, "Till today, I would say there is no actor like Jackie Shroff. When it comes to emoting, my father is the absolute best. I loved him in Brothers. He portrayed his role so well."

Meanwhile, recently in an interview, Krishna had called Tiger her best friend and said that he has been an inspiration for her to take up fitness seriously.

Speaking about work, Krishna recently featured in a music video 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' which also starred Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, and others. Her brother Tiger on the other hand, has multiple projects lined up which includes Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.