KRK Says He Will Review Every Salman Khan Film & Song Even If He Requests Or Touches His Feet!

Since the last few days, Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been hitting the news for his controversial statements against superstar Salman Khan and his recent Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Not Because Of Radhe Review, Salman Khan Sent Defamation Notice To Kamaal R Khan Because He Called Him Corrupt

After promising never to review any of the actor's film, KRK has now changed his stance. In his latest tweet, the self-proclaimed critic has said that he will continue reviewing Salman's films and songs even if he requested him or touched his feet.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Normally I don't review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!"

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with a media portal, Salman's father and screenwriter Salim Khan admitted that his son's latest release wasn't a great film at all.

Reacting to Salim Khan's statement, KRK wrote in another tweet, "Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. Means he is giving signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth."

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

KRK earlier claimed that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for giving a negative review to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Says Radhe Is Not A Great Film At All

However, DSK Legal who advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures, quashed his claims and clarified that KRK has been sued in connection with his allegation of corruption and money laundering against the Bollywood star. The legal team claimed that the self-proclaimed critic has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming the superstar consistently over several months as a way of seeking attention.

On the other hand, KRK denied the official claims made by Salman Khan's legal team in this matter.