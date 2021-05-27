Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Says Radhe Is Not A Great Film At All

Expect anything from Salman Khan's father Salim Khan but giving diplomatic answers. He's known for his honest interviews and once again, Salman's father has proved that he speaks his mind without mincing words. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, the veteran screenwriter admitted that Salman's latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was not a great film at all.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, when Salim was told that reviewers trashed Radhe because of its cliche script, he said, "The film prior to this, Dabangg 3 was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film."

In the same interview, Salim Khan also mentioned about the lack of good writers in the film industry and said, "A big problem of the film industry is that there are no good writers here. The reason for this is that the writers do not read literature in Hindi or Urdu. They see anything outside and get involved in Indianising it."

Giving an example of Amitabh Bachchan's 1973 film Zanjeer, he said that the film was a game-changer of Indian cinema, as it made Indian cinema come back on the right path. "But since then, the industry has not received the replacement of Salim-Javed yet. In such a situation, what can Salman do?" added the senior Khan.

Meanwhile, Radhe has become the lowest-rated film on IMDb, with a score of 1.7/10.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati among others in key roles.