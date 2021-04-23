Kubbra Sait Mourns Actor Amit Mistry’s Loss, Says ‘You Will Be Missed On Earth’

Actor Amit Mistry who is well-known for his work in both Hindi and Gujarati movies passed away on Friday morning after a cardiac arrest. His demise has come as a rude shock to many members of the film fraternity. Kubbra Sait took to her social media handle to mourn the loss of the actor.

Talking about the same, Kubbra shared a lovely still of Amit from his Amazon Prime series Bandish Bandits. The Sacred Games actor then captioned the same stating, "You'll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family" along with a heartbreak emoji. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, actor Sumeet Vyas also took to his social media account to share his tribute for Amit. The Veere Di Wedding actor wrote how he will always remain a fan of the late actor. Take a look at his tweet.

Actor and music composer Swanand Kirkire also expressed his shocking state of mind on Amit's passing away. He shared news of the actor's demise and stated how this is unbelievable. He further called the Kya Kehna actor to be a happy soul and an amazing actor.

Apart from that Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur also offered her condolences to the actor's family. She wrote, "Prayers and heartfelt condolences for the family and loved ones. Really so tragic...what an untimely loss." Taare Zameen Par actor Tisca Chopra shared the news of the actor's demise and wrote, "Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry."

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also mourned the actor's loss by sharing a throwback picture with him. Amit's manager Maharshi Desai revealed to Indian Express stating, "I spoke to Amit's mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help." Amit Mistry was known for his performances in films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, A Gentleman, Yamla Pagla Deewana etc.